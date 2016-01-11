Bob Bovee to perform at Mountain View Community Center Nov. 12

The Black Hawk Folk Society presents Bob Bovee in concert Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Mountain View Community Center. Mountain View is located at N3137 21st Lane, where 21st Lane intersects Highway 152, just south of Mt. Morris and six miles northeast of Wautoma.

Bovee begins his per-formance at 7 p.m. and will offer the audience a selection of traditional cowboy songs, ballads, tin pan alley classics, square dance tunes, and more. A professional performer for nearly 50 years, Bovee will sing (and yodel) his way into your heart, accompanying himself with guitar, harmonica, banjo, and autoharp.

Bovee’s vocals are described as “hauntingly rough” and his style as both authentic and affectionate. He has performed throughout the United States, as comfortable with a small school or library audience as he is at a large festival or for a radio or television broadcast. Bovee has recorded nearly a dozen CD’s and Art Thieme, formerly assistant manger of Chicago’s Old Town Folklore Center, praised him for recording songs that are part of America’s heritage, preserving them for future listeners. “Rails, Trails, and Tall Tales,” Bovee’s most recent CD was released this past September. Visit http://www.boveeheil.com/index

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.