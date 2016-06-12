St. Paul CCD & Parish donate 362 rolls of toilet paper to Joseph’s Hope

After the St. Paul 7th Grade CCD class, Plainfield, found out that some families choose to take a 4-pack of toilet paper over a food item at their local pantry, they challenged their congregation to bring rolls of toilet paper to the church as a donation for the Joseph’s Hope Food Pantry, Plainfield. The students delivered the tower of toilet paper to the food pantry on Nov. 30. Pictured are: Bobbi Ruffalo-Ebben, Tori Pronschinske, Ken Reilley, Christina Bartsch, Grace Murray, Ben Truehl, Jayden Schubert, Shawn Kemnetz, Madeline Creamer, Tianfan Wu, Lena Reid and Brooke McLarnan.