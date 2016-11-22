St. Joseph’s to host free Thanksgiving dinner

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 364 Cambridge (Hwy. 21 & 22), in Wautoma, will host a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. in the church hall with dinner served from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Come and share this meal with us and other families from the community.

Please note that the Last Saturday Lunch will not be given this month at Saint Joseph’s.