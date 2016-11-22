Tri-County Badger Boys & Girls delegates speak to Legion Post #343

Tri-County High School seniors, Claude Cleereman, Eric Buechner, Ivy Klabunde and Kailey Bagley, 2016 Badger Boy & Girls State delegates, gave informative and entertaining accounts of their experiences at a dinner in their honor to members of The American Legion Post & Auxiliary #343, Hancock-Coloma on Nov. 9 at the Hancock Community Center. The group thanked The American Legion and Auxiliary for their sponsorship, which enabled them to learn about city, county, and state governance, along with making good friends and building self-confidence. They would actively encourage high school juniors to apply to attend Badger Boys & Girls State as it is a very rewarding and memorable experience.