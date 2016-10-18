Youth and Family Outreach Program continues “Pillow Case Dress” ministry

The Youth and Family Outreach Program along with several area women ages 8-95 were inspired to start a “pillow case dress” ministry through the leading of a local Orphan Grain Train ministry. In 2015, four women began to sew dresses and by Nov. 2015 they sent their first batch of dresses off to the Orphan Grain Train who supplies food, clothing and other materials to the needy both in America and Worldwide.

In January 2016, the ministry was pleased to send 100 dresses with Missionaries Dennis and Vania (Huff) Aggrey. They are Missionaries for the Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA) in Liberia and were excited to personally distribute the much needed dresses.

In October of 2016 this ministry expanded and boys shorts became an additional project. Fifteen pair of shorts and 25 dresses with toys in each pocket were sent to Kenya to one of the members niece, who started a school in one of the small villages. In November the group of ladies will be sending around 100 dresses to Hope Lutheran Church which will send them to the Orphan Grain train which are shipped to many different countries along with many other supplies.

In February, one of the members is in hopes to hand deliver dresses to Kenya. Recently 3 bags of t-shirts, flannel and sweat shirts were donated to the group and they are looking over various patterns to start making diapers. This ministry is expanding very quickly and wonderful relationships are forming in the group.

