Wautoma Kiwanis donates iPad to Gabe Huck

During the Wautoma Kiwanis’s morning meeting on Dec. 8 at Culvers, the club gave out the 26th iPad for Autism. The recipient was 11-year-old Gabe Huck who is home schooled. Gabe’s mother, Sheree, told the club he is non-verbal but is starting a special program designed to help children learn to speak. The club hopes the iPad will be able to assist Gabe in accomplishing this goal as well as other tasks. The Wautoma Kiwanis Club is proud to help children with Autism achieve their potential with the help of an iPad. If you know a child with Autism and they are in need of an iPad, please contact Barb Struzynski at (920) 787-3990 for an application. Pictured are: Peter Braatz, Kiwanis President, Barb Struzynski, Kiwanis Autism Project chair, Gabe Huck, Sheree Huck, mother, and Syl Huck, father.