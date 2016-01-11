Caregiver Retreat – take care to give care

November is Family Caregiver Month, a nationally recognized time to focus attention and give recognition to the valuable role that family caregivers play while assisting with the care of a family member, friend or neighbor.

In appreciation of Waushara County’s informal caregivers the Department of Aging Services and the Waushara Caregiver Coalition have planned a Caregiver’s Retreat on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the World War II Memorial building, 440 West Main St, Wautoma. The retreat is designed to provide a day away from caregiver responsibilities as well as inform and educate caregivers regarding county resources and support services.

Caregivers start the morning at 9:30 visiting the resource fair with a variety of agency representatives who will provide information and answer questions about home care agencies, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, sleep strategies, options for independent living, hearing aid technology, educational classes such as Powerful Tools for Caregivers, respite, end of life decisions, memory screening and more.

A trained Benevolent Touch instructor will be on hand between 9:30 and 11, to demonstrate the benefits of touch for the care receiver and the caregiver.

Those who attend will hear from a panel of professionals who will discuss the importance of planning ahead for emergency situations and will share tools to help with the process. Cathy Favelle will use therapy balls, humor and meditation to teach caregivers how to reduce stress, unlock tension and relieve pain. A complimentary lunch prepared by the Department of Aging nutrition staff will follow the presentation.

Keynote speaker, Moira Kneer, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Center for Life’s Journeys in Eau Clarie, will share her experiences as a caregiver and talk about the unexpected caregiver on the yellow brick road. She will provide practical advice, encouragement and inspiration about the many challenges and decisions that face caregivers each day.

Anyone who is currently in an informal caregiver role for a spouse, parent, family member or friend, those who have been caregivers in the past or individuals who may become a caregiver in the future are invited and encouraged to attend.

There is no charge for this event, however reservations if attending lunch are required. In-home respite (temporary care) is available at no cost for those who call to make arrangements by Thursday, Nov. 3.

For more information or to register, call the Waushara County Department of Aging at 920-787-0403 or 1-877-364- 5344.