Neshkoro Community Chorus seeks members of all ages

Neshkoro Community Chorus is looking for singers.Interested people, of all ages in the area who love to sing joyful uplifting music together. The concerts have garnered rave reviews and perform to large, loyal audiences.

The chorus is made up of 40-50 members who live in and around Neshkoro. Choir members travel from Wautoma, Berlin, Princeton, Montello, Westfield, Plain-field, Redgranite and other surrounding communities to participate in the choir.

Established in 2008,the founders were inspired to form a choir that would create beautiful music and bring the communities together.



