Black Hawk Folk Society to present Patchouli

The Black Hawk Folk Society will present a concert by Patchouli, the acoustic duo comprised of Julie Patchouli and Bruce Hecksel on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Mountain View Community Center, N3137 21st Lane, at the intersection of 21st Lane and Highway 152, near Mt. Morris and Wautoma.

This pair of contemporary singer-songwriters delight their audience with smooth vocals backed up by 6 and 12-string guitar, bass, numerous percussion in-struments and more. According to Marilyn O’Malley, Victory Music Review critic, it all adds up to a folk jazz enhanced with influences from Latin and African music.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.