Begin your holidays with Neshkoro Community Chorus

The Neshkoro Community Chorus will present the annual Christmas concert at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. James Place in Neshkoro.

The NCC is made up of 40 to 50 members who live in and around Neshkoro, with a number of the members traveling from as far as Wautoma, Berlin, Princeton, Montello, Westfield, Plain-field, Princeton, Redgranite and other surrounding communities.

Established nine years ago, the founders who were members of Neshkoro community churches, Zion Lutheran, Zion United Methodist and St. James Catholic, were inspired to form a choir that would bring the community together to create beautiful music.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.