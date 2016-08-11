Young Living Foundation looking for Sole Hope shoe cutting

Join the Young Living Foundation for a Sole Hope shoe cutting party at one of the following events:

•Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at 4 Corners Restaurant, corner of Hwy. 21 & 49, Berlin

•Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the home of Denise and Ken Hazen, W4001 Co. Rod. Q, Redgranite

•Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at the Omro Community Center, hosted by Jennifer Schilling

During the event, volunteers will be making patterns and cutting out the blue jeans and plastic pieces for the heal of the shoes.

