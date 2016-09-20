18th annual Fall Color Hike & Dog Walk to be held Oct. 8

The Waushara County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance will host the 18th annual Fall Color Hike & Dog Walk on Oct. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Deerfield segment of the Ice Age Trail.

Come enjoy a fun, healthy activity for the whole family, including your dog. There is a cost to participate in the walk, dogs are free. Refreshments and snacks are included.

This year, you can help support the trail by participating in the raffle. All raffle proceeds go directly to creating, protecting and supporting the trail in Waushara County.

Dog treats will be provided by Front Porch Pets. After the dog walk, visit Front Porch Pets, Wild Rose, for their annual Dog wash until 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, contact coordinator Bob Jozwowski at 920-765-1887.