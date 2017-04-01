Chefs wanted for Coloma Chili Cook-off on Jan. 28

The Coloma Area Historical Society will host its 10th annual Chili Cook-off at the Anna Follett Community Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. This year, a number of past winners have been asked to return for a “Challenge the Chef” event.

Each year the chili cook-off serves as a major fundraiser for the CAHS, while offering a fun event for adults and children. The evening will include chili to taste, raffles, children’s games, a piñata and three soups for supper if the chili tasting doesn’t fill you up.

Chefs with a good sense of humor are needed. Voting is with quarters, so the winner may or may not have the best tasting chili.

If you are interested in being a chili chef, contact Susan Apps at (715) 228-2622.