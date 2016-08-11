Rotary to host Christmas Parade scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1

The Wautoma Rotary will be hosting Wautoma’s Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Parade will start at 5:30 pm on Main Street in front of First Merit Bank and continue West towards the WWII Memorial Building.

Everyone is invited to stop at the WWII Building after the parade for hot chocolate and cookies provided by Mayor John Nixon and a tree lighting ceremony provided by Martz Insurance.

And of course the parade would not be complete without Santa in it.

Entries in the parade can line up beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Park Street behind First Merit Bank.

Lighted floats are en-couraged and there is no need to pre-register.

Businesses located along the route and surrounding areas are also encouraged to light up store-fronts and decorate.

For any additional in-formation or to donate a prize for best floats and business decorations contact Peder Culver at 920-570-2872 or pculver@lifequest-services.com.