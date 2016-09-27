County 4-H Horse Project members & Hippology Team compete at state

The 2016 4-H Horse Expo was held at the State Fairgrounds in Milwaukee Sept. 14-18. Five 4-H members represented Waushara County for the event. Kaitlyn Brooks, Alyssa Spillner and Michelle Spillner participated in the horse-judging contest on Friday, Sept. 16. The team received a Top Ten ribbon and Michelle Spillner earned an individual Top Ten. Allyson Haag and Emilee Haag participated in the riding classes. Emilee Haag represented Waushara County for grade 9 in Western Pleasure, English Pleasure, Stock Seat Equitation and Hunt Seat Equitation. Allyson Haag competed in grade 11 in Western Pleasure, English Pleasure and received a Top Ten in Stock Seat Equitation and a Top Ten in Hunt Seat Equitation. “Congratulations to all the 2016 State Horse Expo Horse Project members on their hard work both in making it to the State competitions and to the Top Ten winners,” said Debbie Haag. Pictured are: Alyssa Spillner, Allyson Haag, Emilee Haag, Michelle Spillner and Kaitlyn Brooks.