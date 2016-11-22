Weasner to teach snowmobile & ATV safety education course

Volunteer Instructor Martin Weasner will be teaching a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources combined Snowmobile and ATV Safety Education Course on Dec. 10 and 11.

Class will be held at Wild Rose Fire District Hall, 145 Grant Avenue, Wild Rose, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Students must have a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Customer Identification Number (CID), and can enroll the first day of class or on-line at https://gowild.wi.gov/customers/safetyedclass and must enroll in both ATV course #64258 and Snowmobile course #64256. Class is limited to 25 students.

Further information on WI DNR Safety Ed-ucation Courses can be found at http://dnr.wi.gov/education/outdoorSkills/safetyEducation.html.