27th annual ‘Hook-In’ to be held on Thursday Sept. 22

The Heart of Wisconsin Rug Hooking Guild is sponsoring its 27th annual Hook-In on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spencer Lake Christian Center, Waupaca.

This is a day in which rug hookers from all over the state come together to shop at the vendors, share their rug hooking projects with others and spend time hooking on their projects while visiting with friends.

