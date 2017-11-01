Family Night Out: A great opportunity for the whole family

Are you looking for an opportunity to spend time learning and bonding with the whole family? How about a chance to grow and strengthen family relationships? If you’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to grow as a family, you won’t want to miss the chance to be part of the Family Night Out program.

Family Night Out is a seven week program for parents and their children ages 10 to 14. The program will be hosted by Waushara County Health Department with the goal of helping parents and children develop healthy relationships together and preventing problems that families can face.

Parents will learn how to set limits for their kids, encourage good behavior, and improve connections with their child. Youth will be shown how to appreciate their parents, follow rules, and manage stress and peer pressure. Each session includes dinner together as a family, separate sessions for parents and youth, and a combined family session. Sessions are interactive and include role-playing, games, discussions, and projects.

