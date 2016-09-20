Safety and confined spaces a growing farming concern

Within the past month two people have died due to confined spaces and toxic gases. On Aug. 15 a rural Amherst farmer died near a manure storage from acute exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas.

Then, just a few days ago on Sept. 14 a 16-year-old farm boy in Clark County died after he entered a manure tanker he was using to haul manure. It is believed he entered the manure tanker for maintenance issues.

The farmer who died in Amherst had started to agitate a manure storage in the early morning. The wind was calm, the sky was clear and a heavy ground fog blanketed the farm. This created a temperature inversion which trapped the hydrogen sulfide close to the ground around the manure storage. In this incident a 29-year-old farmer died along with 13 cattle.

The death in Clark County is a real case of a person entering a confined space without it being adequately ventilated.

Farming is listed as the second most dangerous occupation behind mining. There are untold numbers of farmers who have lost fingers, arms, legs – or their lives due to farm accidents. Safety however needs to be a topic at the top of everyone’s thought process.

The issue of confined spaces can be found in nearly every business and in many of our homes. All rural homes that have an underground septic tank, any business that uses any type of a tank which has limited access openings would be a confined space.

Businesses have very stringent rules and guidelines which must be followed when any employee needs to enter a confined space. Lock Out-Tag Out is a process which allows the employee to padlock the controls of any equipment in a confined space or when working on any equipment so it is not inadvertently turned on while the employee is working on it.

There are requirements that employees wear body harnesses, have a second employee assisting, and when entering down into a confined space that there be a winch that is capable of extracting a person from that space.

Safety should be always at the top of everyone’s thought process. My father always told us that we can replace a machine, but you can never replace an eye or an arm. My daughter went to school with a girl who lost fingers on her hand after falling off of a lawnmower while her parent was giving her a ride while mowing the lawn.

Safety is for farmers and non-farmers. Keep guards on all equipment, whether it’s a table saw or a corn harvester. We are entering into the fall harvest season. This will mean more agricultural equipment on our roadways. Drive safely and watch for flashing lights and slow moving vehicle signs.