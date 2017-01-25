Farmer to Farmer Forage Website is your electronic bulletin board

An abundance of rain during the bulk of the growing season this past year resulted in many farmers having an abundance of hay, haylage or forage in general. Producers with an excess of forage may wish to sell some of this excess as a way to bring in some additional funds. The University of Wisconsin Extension has a website available for producers to use for selling or buying forage.

The Farmer to Farmer Corn and Forage Website is probably best thought of as an electronic neighborhood bulletin board which allows local farmers to get in touch with one another.

The website facilitates the local marketing of feed commodities where livestock producers in need of high moisture corn, corn silage, hay, or straw can easily make contact with producers that have feed commodities for sale. The site developed and supported by UW-Extension can be found by visiting http://farmertofarmer.uwex.edu.

