Career Development Workshop to be held in Wautoma Oct. 5, 12 & 19

Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center will be offering a Career Development Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 12 and 19 from 1-3 p.m. The workshop will be held at Fox Valley Technical College-Wautoma Regional Center in the CAPsell building, 205 East Main Street, Wautoma.

The workshop will assess an individual’s interests, skills, personality, values and decision-making style. Explore occupations, career paths and education programs that would be a good fit for you. The workshop will meet for three sessions for a total of six hours and an individual appointment with a career counselor is part of the workshop.

