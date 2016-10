Waushara Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Evergreen Thrift Store

On Oct. 31, the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Evergreen Thrift Store located at 221 W. Main St., Wautoma. Pictured are: Jacque Koppen, Pastor; Judy Lucas, Evergreen Thrift Store Manager; Lora Stoltz, Evergreen Thrift Store Volunteer Employee; Liz Fritz, Evergreen Thrift Store Director; Sally Olson, Evergreen Thrift Store Employee; Janet Vogeler, Evergreen Thrift Store Employee; Chelsie Vezina, WACC Executive Director; Suzanne Branuschweig, Evergreen Thrift Store Employee; Linda Freudenthal, WACC member; Melody Metz, Private Contractor; Rose Oberle, Field Representative for Congressman Glenn Grothman; and Karla Perkins, WACC Chamber President.