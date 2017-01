Waushara Chamber holds ribbon cutting for State Farm

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Joey Dopp State Farm Insurance Agency, located at 402 E. Main St., Wautoma. Pictured are: Chelsie Vezina, WACC executive director; Cerry Schrader, State Farm; Gary Christensen, former Wautoma State Farm agent; Colleen Dopp, State Farm; Joey Dopp, State Farm agent; Brenda Henke, WACC member; Shayna Scimeca, State Farm; Crystal Abler, WACC board member; Nikki Bauknecht, WACC board member; and Karla Perkins, WACC president.