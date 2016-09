Waushara Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Oilicians

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Oilicians on Sept. 7 at the new Main Street location. Oilicians was formerly in the CAPsell building. Pictured are: Karla Perkins, WACC Chamber President; Terry Kohl, WACC member; Sara Kirwan, WACC member; Nikki Bauknecht, WACC board member; Chelsie Vezina, WACC Executive Director; Helena Waala, WACC board member; Beth Wacholtz, mother of Oilicians owner; Lori Rinaldi, WACC member and owner of Oilicians; Brenda Henke, WACC member;Dr. TJ Rinaldi, Lori’s husband and WACC member; Mike Ratajczak; and Bill Zick, WACC Chamber Vice President.