Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Dr. TJ Rinaldi

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Dr. TJ Rinaldi during his grand opening at his new location, 407 W. Main Street, Wautoma. Pictured are: Phil Minkowski, WACC member; Brenda Henke, WACC member; Debbie Henderson, WACC member; Chelsie Vezina, WACC Executive Director; Lynn Minkowski, WACC member; Peder Culver, WACC member; Elodia Geffers, Lutheran Social Services; Kevin Reilly, WACC member; Dr. TJ Rinaldi, WACC member; Terry Kohl, WACC member; Karla Perkins, WACC Chamber President; Lori Rinaldi, WACC member; Dawn Brandt, WACC member; Bill Zick, WACC Chamber Vice President; Rose Oberle, Field Representative for Congressman Glenn Grothman.