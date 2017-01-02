Waupaca Foundry named John Deere Partnership Supplier

Waupaca Foundry, Inc. recently earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2016 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating, and the Waupaca Foundry was selected for its dedication to providing outstanding quality iron castings as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. The foundry has been a John Deere supplier for more than 40 years. Rich Czarnecki, vice president A&T Global Supply Management, John Deere, presented the award to Waupaca Foundry COO and CEO Mike Nikolai during a ceremony held on Jan. 11 in Moline, IL, at the Deere & Company’s Ag & Turf Division headquarters.