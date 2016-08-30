Thrivent Financial to host free “Economic Update” Sept. 8

Thrivent Financial is hosting a free educational event to offer an economic update to the community. The event will be held beginning at 6 p.m., Sept. 8 at Lunch Creek Winery, W1845 County Road E, Neshkoro. There will be Winery Tours available at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. The event is presented by Mecan River Group with Thrivent Financial in Wautoma and Montello.

The featured speaker for the event will be Michael Hillukka, Regional Investment Consultant with Thrivent Investment Management. Mike has been working in the Financial Services Industry since 1991.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.