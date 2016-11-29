Thrivent Financial Christmas Open House to be held Dec. 1

The Wautoma office of Thrivent Financial will be hosting an open house during the Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Thrivent members and non-members are invited to stop at the office, located at 222 W. Main St., to enjoy hot chocolate or apple cider and cookies and treats while watching the parade.

“We want to support the community Christmas Parade by being here to welcome spectators to warm up and have some refreshments during the evening,” said Brian Getchius, financial representative with Thrivent Financial.

The Wautoma office of Thrivent Financial is also collecting new unwrapped toys for the Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative Toy Drive, and will be matching all donations of toys with the same toy, or another of similar value, up to a total of $250.

Also, there is still time to sign up to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Thrivent members will be ringing the bell on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

For more information, directions to the Thrivent office, or to volunteer, call 920-787-1808.