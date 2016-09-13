Mayville Engineering Company receives certification from Caterpillar

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) was recently awarded with a Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Bronze Certification from Caterpillar based on performance from July 2015 to July 2016 in their Mayville, Beaver Dam, Wautoma and Neillsville locations. Caterpillar’s SQEP program is designed to place special emphasis on supplier performance excellence. Certification is awarded to suppliers that can enhance the quality of Caterpillar’s products and services through achieving the highest levels of quality and delivery. Pictured are: Eric Welak, Vice President of Operations; Joan Syens, Production Planner; Jason Niemuth, Customer Quality Assurance Supervisor; Rhonda Luehring, Production Planner; Kevin Smith, Quality & Engineering Manager; Jeff Kiesow, Sales Engineer; Jamie Benter, Director of Sales-Off-Highway Equipment; Mike Thacker, Caterpillar Process Control Engineer; Loren Derge, Sales Engineer; Steve Drews, Process Engineer; Ryan Raber, Vice President of Sales & Marketing; Karin Reszynski, Quality Control Engineer; Mason Josie, Process Engineer; Maria Allen, Materials Supervisor; Jerry Ziegenbein, Operations Manager; and Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President & CEO.