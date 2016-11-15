Keller, Inc. to build new Wautoma Shell & Taco John’s

Keller, Planners, Architects, Builders, a Design/Build General Contractor, will re-build a 4,300 square foot convenience store and Taco John’s that was damaged in a fire for Wagner Oil under the direction of Keller Project Manager, Weston Zuleger and Architect, Steve Klessig. Keller, Inc. is 100 percent employee owned and has offices in the Fox Cities, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau. They are leaders in the industry specializing in new construction, remodel, retrofit, and reroof projects. They have the staff and expertise to take projects from the early phases of design through the construction process to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget. Located at W7684 Highway 21 in Wautoma, construction will begin in November and is expected to be completed in April, 2017. For more information on Keller, Inc., Top Metal Builder in the Nation as reported by “Metal Construction News” visit www.kellerbuilds.com.