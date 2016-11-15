Demolition begins on former Juliette Manor

Demolition has started on the original Juliette Manor in Berlin. The former nursing home was vacated in June when ThedaCare opened the new 37-bed Juliette Manor.

In July, furniture and outdated equipment were donated to charities that support hospitals in Third World countries. After that, crews began to remove lead and asbestos from the building, said John Gijsen, ThedaCare director of facilities management. He said the process took nearly a month due to the building’s age.

Statewide Razing of Combined Locks was hired to demolish the building, said Gijsen, adding the company has a strong reputation for recycling building materials. “In recent projects, Statewide has recycled at least 93 percent of the building,” he said. “The recycling ranges from the copper wire, to brass fittings and all metals, even the brick and stone will be crushed and sold for future road projects and fill. This level of recycling is core to the ThedaCare values and helps us ensure we are stewards of our communities.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.