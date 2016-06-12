Burglary at Beer Belly Bar in Princeton Nov 30/Dec. 1

During the evening or overnight hours of Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, an unknown individual committed a felony burglary at the Beer Belly Bar in the City of Princeton.

Princeton Police Officers are seeking tips concerning a suspect who forcefully broke into gaming machines using a hand tool, then, illegally obtained a substantial amount of cash in the form of coins (change). The suspect most likely smokes Marlboro Red pack cigarettes. Substantial damage was done to the gaming machines.

“We are working several leads, however, any help from the public would be greatly appreciated,” stated Princeton Chief of Police Matthew Bargenquast in a release.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported anonymously to Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436) e-mailed to getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us, or texted to 847411 keyword “getthem”.

Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects or recovery of this property.