Smiley’s racing passion leads to purchase of Golden Sands Speedway, Wisconsin Rapids

With a passion for racing, Cody Smiley is now the proud owner of Golden Sands Speedway, located on Hwy. 54 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Cody, a 2005 Tri-County High School graduate, received his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and is looking forward to the opportunity to operate the track.

When he finally realized he would not become a professional driver, he knew he wanted to keep his desire for the sport alive.

“The old adage, ‘those that can’t, teach,’ I guess that’s what I’m trying to do. Until about eight months ago, it was never a thought that crossed my mind,” Cody said.

Cody and his younger brother Shane have grown up watching and competing in races at the track. With the purchase, Cody plans to keep that tradition alive for years to come. It is a home away from home for the Smiley brothers.