ThedaCare offering e-Visits to Wild Rose patients

Sometimes when you’re feeling sick, you don’t feel like going anywhere. e-Visits through ThedaCare allows for Wild Rose area patients to receive a diagnosis and a treatment plan without ever leaving the comfort of their home.

During an e-Visit, or an electronic visit, patients log on to their MyThedaCare private web account, select what they want to be “seen” for, and answer several questions specific to their ailment.

Patients can use an e-Visit for the following non-emergency conditions: acne, pinkeye, diaper rash, influenza, lice, seasonal and environmental allergies, upper respiratory/sinus illness, urinary tract infections, stomach flu, and vaginal yeast infections.

Within two hours, the patient will get a response from a physician through MyThedaCare, including a plan of care and a prescription if needed, said Jenifer Danzeisen, clinic director at ThedaCare Physicians-Wild Rose.

