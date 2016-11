Bring non-perishable food items to Bug Tussel Wireless, W7711 Johnson Court, Wautoma, Dec. 7-14 from 3-7 p.m. for their holiday food drive.

The Sharing is Caring holiday event will include cookies, candy canes and a chance to tell ‘Santa’ Buford what you want for Christmas. Stop in and enter the drawing for a chance to win a $50 gift card.