Thrivent Financial to hold Retire Wisely Dec. 12

Thrivent Financial is hosting a free educational event to help attendees learn how to retire with confidence. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Buffalo Lake Lodge, located at W4011 County Road C, Montello.

Mecan River Group of Thrivent Financial will present the event along with speaker Ryan Jones, zone partner with Thrivent Financial.

The event will offer important updates and answer questions many retirees face:

•Will I have enough to retire?

•Will my retirement income last?

•Are my assets protected?

