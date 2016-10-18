Dr. Dean Gruner, ThedaCare President and CEO, announces retirement

Dean Gruner, MD, president and CEO of ThedaCare since April 2008, has announced his plans to retire. Dr. Gruner began in healthcare 40 years ago, has served this community for 33 years, and has served as President and CEO of ThedaCare since April 2008.

“I thought long and hard about this decision, and I look forward to getting more involved in community building, volunteering and doing mission work. I also want to spend more time with my wife Pam, family and friends – especially my three adorable grandchildren,” said Dr. Gruner, 62, of Appleton. “This is a new era of healthcare and I am proud that ThedaCare has a strong leadership team in place to continue our journey.”

Under his direction, ThedaCare became the largest healthcare provider in Northeast Wisconsin, and the largest locally based employer, with 7,000 employees, seven hospitals, 34 clinics and other healthcare services covering nine counties.

“Dr. Gruner has been committed to improving the healthcare of the communities we serve and the Board appreciates his dedication and devotion to our mission,” said John Davis, chairman of ThedaCare Board of Trustees.

A national executive search firm has been hired to look for internal and external candidates, and a Board search committee has been formed, Davis said.

The Board will hire the new leader and the process is anticipated to take six-nine months, with a transition to the new president and CEO to happen in summer 2017. Succession talks started when Dr. Gruner was hired and have continued annually to assure that ThedaCare has always been prepared.

“I plan to stay involved 100 percent active and committed and sprint through the finish line – when the Board hires a successor,” Dr. Gruner added.

