SouthernCare Hospice grants “last wish” for Redgranite woman

“If today was your last day, what last wish or fun thing would you want to do?”

This is just one of the unique questions that Casey Brown, Community Relations Specialist, and Chad Weston Social Worker, both of SouthernCare Hospice of Waupaca, ask patients admitted onto SouthernCare Hospice’s service.

Most often, patients respond very quickly with, “I want to spend time with my family, friends, loved ones, for as long as possible.”

Although SouthernCare Hospice’s primary goal is to make sure that patients and their families are physically comfortable and free of emotional distress, SouthernCare staff will additionally ask what “fun thing” they’d like to do before passing.

Patient’s answers have ranged from a spaghetti dinner to a rickshaw ride…all the way to forming a band. And, so far, SouthernCare Hospice of Waupaca’s staff has been able to grant all of them.

“I want to go to the casino,” was the expression a Redgranite woman gave to SouthernCare Social Worker, Chad Weston, shortly after her admission to hospice.

