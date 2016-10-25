ThedaCare Foundation presents a $6,000 grant to Backpack Nutrition Program

ThedaCare Foundation – Berlin recently awarded grant funding to the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program, which serves economically disadvantaged students in Waushara County. The grant supports program continuation and expansion.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program currently provides weekly weekend meals to nearly 140 students attending Waushara County’s highest needs elementary school. Meals consist of five to six non-perishable food items and fresh food coupons. Weekend meals are packed for distribution by volunteers at Waushara Industries, Inc. Waushara County’s sheltered workshop. More than 3,500 items of food are sent home with students every month.

Participating students qualify for free/reduced lunch programs based on Federal poverty guidelines. Those who qualify are considered economically disadvantaged by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. During the past school year, 58 percent of Waushara County’s elementary school children were eligible for free/reduced lunch as compared to 43 percentof students statewide. The program helps families meet the nutritional needs of their children.

