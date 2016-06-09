Revita Arts Center, Westfield to offer music classes

Revita Arts Center, Westfield, is pleased to now be offering music classes as part of its fall line up. Revita Music School will offer private piano lessons for those ages 6 and up, as well as a group class called, “Music Explorers,” for little ones ages 3-5.

Piano lessons and Music Explorers class will be taught by Brittney Clauson who joins the Revita team of instructors. Clauson is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Music.

During her time at UWSP, Clauson performed, on double bass, with the UWSP Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Combos. At both the University level and privately, Clauson has studied double bass, piano, accordion and music theory. In addition to her music education background, Clauson also performs with the Clauson Family Music Show in Coloma.

