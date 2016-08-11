Nelson Tree Farms to give away fifty trees to county veterans

Joanne and Gary Nelson of the Nelson Tree Farms are once again giving away 50 free Christmas Trees to the first 50 Veterans who sign up at the Waushara County Veterans Services Office. Certificates for a tree are available through Waushara County Veterans Services Office, 230 W. Park St. Wautoma, WI 54982, 920-787-0446, and must be picked up in person between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Please call ahead to make sure certificates are available. If you are not established with veterans services, you will need to bring proof of Veteran status.

The trees will be available for pick up in the parking lot behind the WWII Memorial Building on Dec. 1, and they must be picked up between 4-5 p.m. prior to the Dec. 1 Christmas Parade in downtown Wautoma.

No substitutions for time and pick up place. The veteran must provide the certificate at the time of pickup, and will be responsible for transporting the tree. Sorry, no delivery service. Remember to bring tie downs.