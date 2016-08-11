US Bank Foundation donates $5,000 to Wautoma Kiwanis Club

On Friday, Nov. 4, US Bank Foundation presented the Wautoma Kiwanis Club with a gift of $5,000 for the Playground Project. The Wautoma Kiwanis Club built new playground equipment this spring at Bird Creek Park and plan on doing something again in 2017 and this money will be used for that project. No decision has been made as to what will be added next but discussion is taking place. Pictured are: Gary Christensen, Wautoma Kiwanis member; Peggy Chandra, Universal Banker; Aliza Schutten, Teller; Kathy Mitchell, Branch Manager and Kiwanis board member; Erik Arvenson, Assistant Vice President; and Alicia Schab, Teller.