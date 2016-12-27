Linda Lindell retires from Cupboard in Wautoma

Linda Lindell, manager of the Cupboard in Wautoma, will retire at the end of this year. She has been a dedicated manager for the past 11 years and plans are underway for the board of directors to name a suitable replacement for her position. Linda said that she will miss visiting with the people that have become regulars at the Cupboard and are now her friends. She also added that when she first took the position it seemed like many were cautious about coming in to shop, but today she finds that to many it is a thrift store and has become their favorite store. The Cupboard employs nine part time people and there are seven volunteers. All the profit coming into the Cupboard is donated directly back to the community for non-profit organizations.