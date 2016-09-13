Chamber of Commerce to present small business seminar Sept. 20

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce will host a seminar, Small Business Development: Reducing the Regulatory Burden, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from noon-1 p.m. at the WWII Building, 440 West Main St., Wautoma.

If you’ve ever needed help solving problems, getting answers or reducing red tape encounters with state government then this event is for you.

The Lt. Governor has coined the phrase ‘concierge service for business’ to describe the Office of Business Development. During the presentation you will learn about the services they offer and hear numerous examples of their success to date helping solve problems for business.

This interactive program includes time for you to share stories, ask questions and understand how you can have an impact on rules to positively affect your business and industry. By the end of the program you’ll know why they are an essential addition to your rolodex.

Nancy Mistele has seen both sides of government rules and regulations. She has over 30 years in the private sector and 4 years in Wisconsin state government, including 15 months in a regulatory agency.

As a Director in the Office of Business Development, Nancy and her team work to remove red tape, reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens that impact business owners and help businesses connect to various resources across the state.

A self-proclaimed “ life entrepreneur,” Nancy is married to an entrepreneur, and all three adult children are also small business owners.

For more information or to register for the seminar, call 920-787-3488. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch to enjoy while learning. There is an attendance fee.