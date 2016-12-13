Budda’s owners and customers host Toyland Workshop

Waushara County Community Christmas Project Co-Chairmen Rick King and Gary Christensen joined Santa at the Budda’s Toyland Workshop fundraiser on Dec. 11 in Plainfield. This is the thrid year Budda’s has held a toy fundraiser for the Community Christmas Project. The event raised a total of $2,100 as well as the toys that were donated to the project. This year, 515 families will receive food and gifts on Dec. 15 thanks to the generosity of many in the Waushara community. Pictured are: Rick King, Santa, Gary Christensen, Kristie Heese, Kent (Budda) Janisch, Gary Williams, Matt (Doc) Chase and Amy Janisch.