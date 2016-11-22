Farmers State Bank donates to American Red Cross HEROES

For 10 consecutive years, Farmers State Bank, Waupaca/Wild Rose, has stepped forward to support HEROES, a community collaboration benefitting the local work of the American Red Cross. This year’s $1,000 gift will be utilized for Local Disaster Relief. Pictured are: Laine Lazers, Farmers State Bank president, and Vicki P. Jenks, American Red Cross community volunteer leader. The milestone 10th annual HEROES 2017 Musicales is set for Saturday, April 29, in the log home of John and Vicki Jenks, Wild Rose. Prairie Home Companion performers “The Krause Family Band,” husband-wife duo, “Small Potatoes,” and Madison’s energetic “Piano Fondue” will be featured performers. For further information, please contact Vicki P. Jenks at (920) 622-3152 or email vickipjenks@gmail.com.