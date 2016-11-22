Four-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 21

On Nov. 11 at 2:11 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a multiple vehicle crash on State Road 21 by the intersection of County Road X, Town of Aurora.

The responding deputies found a series of crashes had occurred that had left four vehicles damaged across both lanes of State Road 21, west of the intersection.

Following an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol, it was found that Rick Behnke, 57, Oshkosh, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 21, about .1 mile west of County Road X, when he crossed the center line, while Patrick Effertz, 56, Redgranite, was traveling westbound and attempted to avoid the head on crash.

