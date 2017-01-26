Home

Deputies respond to three-vehicle crash in Marion

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 14:10 Waushara1

At 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a crash on Highway 21 near 21st in the Town of Marion.

Three deputies from the department responded to the scene where they found a three-vehicle crash. Two Waushara County EMS ambulances also responded along with the Wautoma Fire Department, according to Sheriff Jeff Nett.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

