Calvary Lutheran Church to host 2nd Annual Pig Roast on Nov. 5

The youth from Calvary Lutheran Church of Princeton will be holding their 2nd Annual Pig Roast Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Fellowship Hall of Calvary Lutheran Church at 202 S Farmer St, Princeton.

Seating will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Calvary Lutheran Church during office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon 920-295-4747 or at Piggly Wiggly in Princeton.

This fundraiser is being held to offset the costs of youth trips to the District Youth Convention in 2017 held at Wisconsin Dells and the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod National Youth Gathering 2019, which will be held in Minneapolis. Thrivent Financial has donated money for this Pig Roast fundraiser through their “Live Generously” program.