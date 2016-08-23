Standoff in the Town of Marion remains under investigation

On Sunday, Aug. 21 the Waushara County E911 Dispatch received a call about a disturbance that occurred in the Redgranite area. Responding deputies talked to the victim and determined the suspect was staying at a cabin in the Town of Marion.

The deputies went to the cabin and made contact with the suspect. They attempted to take the male into custody. Deputies at the scene observed a gun within the cabin. TASERs were deployed on the suspect. The TASER deployment was unsuccessful and the suspect went back into the cabin.

Deputies secured the area and additional officers and the sheriff were called to the scene. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office each sent a deputy.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded with their SWAT team and attempted to make contact with the suspect. They tried talking to the suspect for several hours. Then pepper spray was used and finally entry was made.

The suspect was taken into custody at 10 a.m. He was treated at the scene by EMS for exposure to the pepper spray and minor cuts and was then taken to ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose.

The suspect is in custody at the Waushara County Jail on felony charges. The case remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.